Farm in Corinna home to fall family favorites

CORINNA, Maine (WABI) - A farm in Corinna is looking to be a one stop shop for fall family fun, all while supporting a good cause.

”We have all kinds of things for the kids to do,” said Barbara Peavey, Co-Owner of Thunder Road Farm.

Thunder Road Farm in Corinna is celebrating fall in a big way.

“You’ve got the corn maze. You can play in the play area. You can also pick a pumpkin.”

“We’ve got large pumpkins here. They’re only five dollars a piece.,” said Charles Peavey, Co-Owner of Thunder Road Farm. “We just want to see the kids come out and pick some pumpkins and have a good time.”

Thunder Road Farm has featured a corn maze since 2004, often in support of charities.

“Our theme this year is the Dempsey Challenge.”

Six acres of twisty paths form an image of participants in the charity event.

“We have an easier section that will take about 15 minutes to do for the younger kids, and we have a large section which will take about half an hour to 45 minutes. We have maps that we can give people. We also have a fun game called passport game.”

Answering passport questions correctly will help at junctions in the maze.

“Answer it wrong, well they’re gonna be in there a little longer because they’re going to be a little lost.”

“Saturday, October 9th, we’re going to have a Dempsey Day here.”

People are invited to donate money and even get others to sponsor them on a walk through the maze. The goal is to raise at least one thousand dollars for the Dempsey Challenge.

“Every weekend until Halloween, Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 6 pm”

They also have a Halloween celebration to close out the season.

“We’re going to be doing a night maze on Halloween, so they can go out trick or treating. We’re also going to pass out candy here. Then you can go through the night maze.”

“There’s plenty of room to spread out and people just want to have some fun, have some normalcy.”

