Advertisement

Endangered New England cottontail rabbits released in southern Maine

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLS, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife on Thursday released endangered New England cottontail rabbits into the Wells Reserve at Laudholm.

It was part of the ongoing effort to restore the population of the rabbits in southern Maine.

New England cottontails are known to live in only six towns in Maine and all are south of Portland.

It is estimated that there are fewer than 300 of the rabbits left in the wild.

“We are trying to increase their populations. Out habitat managements that we do create young forest habitat that benefits a whole suite of other species, particularly birds that are also in decline, but by doing the habitat management, we are benefiting their populations as well,” said Cory Stearns of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Experts said the decline of New England cottontails is mainly due to habitat loss.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Maine CDC is reporting 926 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, a single day record since the...
Record number of COVID-19 cases reported in Maine since pandemic began
Deputy Luke Gross
Deputy Luke Gross memorial service held in Bangor Thursday
The threat did not name Bonny Eagle or Portland High Schools specifically but officials say...
Old Town, Bonny Eagle High Schools closed due to threat made on Snapchat
Bangor man arrested for multiple sex crimes against two minor children.
Bangor man arrested on multiple sex crimes against 2 minor children
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb

Latest News

20-year-old Eddie Roberts of Portland was arrested and charged on Thursday.
Police arrest suspect in South Portland shooting
Keynote speakers shared their journeys in recovery.
Augusta holds “Recover Out Loud in Maine’s Capital” celebration
Bangor water main break closes portion of Mt. Desert Dr.
Ellsworth City Hall
City of Ellsworth provides new, free Wi-Fi network