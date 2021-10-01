Advertisement

Clark brothers lighting it up for Bangor football

2021 is their first season playing varsity football together
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Max and Landon Clark have been Bangor’s go-to combination on offense this season.

It’s the first season they’ve played varsity football together. The brother say it’s been a great experience.

“It’s super easy. We’ve worked countless hours over the last few summers to get timing down. He’s a big body, good route runner, so it’s pretty easy. He’s pretty reliable. I can tell you that,” said Max, senior quarterback/defensive back.

“Being a football family, football is the main sport, so to finally be able to be on the same football field together is definitely special,” said Landon, sophomore wide receiver/free safety.

Max and Landon’s father, Nat, is the head coach of the Husson football team.

