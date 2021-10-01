Advertisement

Breakthrough cases a product of Maine’s high vax rate says Maine CDC

Health officials are reporting a rise in breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among the fully vaccinated.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Health officials are reporting a rise in breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among the fully vaccinated.

The head of the Maine CDC says this is a product of the state’s high vaccination rate and has nothing to do with “ineffectiveness” of vaccines.

Numbers from Northern Light Health show around 3 in 10 of their patients with the virus are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Nirav Shah says when you include vaccinations given out by the VA and the Department of Defense, nearly 70 percent of the state’s population has gotten their shots.

Those numbers put Maine near the top in the country.

He says that also creates a larger pool to draw from for this extremely small subsection who are falling victim to the Delta variant.

Another factor, like with all other vaccines, is the passage of time.

“Possibility of some degree of waning immunity, particularly for those who already have a pre-existing health condition,” said Shah. “That’s why for those who are in the categories I mentioned, 65 and over, those with underlying medical conditions, or those whose job or occupation puts them in the line of a virus, getting a booster is a smart thing to do.”

Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine has been given emergency approval for booster shots.

Shah has maintained that even more important than a follow up shot is getting more Mainers to get their first.

