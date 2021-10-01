Bomb threat forces evacuation of Bangor school

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Students and staff at Fairmount School in Bangor were evacuated Friday afternoon after school officials discovered a written threat.

Police were called to the school on 13th Street around 1:30 p.m.

Students and staff were already being evacuated when officers arrived.

School officials tell us the threat does not appear to be credible.

“We responded and out of an abundance of caution, we went through the entire building. We even utilized a canine specialized in sniffing out explosive ordnance, a bomb dog. We went through the entire building to make sure there was nothing dangerous or harmful to the students or staff,” said Sargent Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department.

School officials say students were dismissed as usual.

The investigation into where the threat came from continues.

Police tell us this threat is unrelated to threats made in Old Town and southern Maine schools earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.