Augusta holds “Recover Out Loud in Maine’s Capital” celebration

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Thursday was International Recovery Day, and a celebration in Augusta helped mark the occasion.

The inaugural “Recover Out Loud in Maine’s Capital” featured live music, keynote speakers, support sponsors and food trucks across Mill Park.

Booths provided resources, supplies and information on recovery-friendly workplaces.

Speakers shared their journeys in recovery, including the improvements that have come to the Augusta community over time.

“(We are) recovering out loud in Maine’s capital to show the world that people in recovery are proud to be in recovery,” said Courtney Allen, policy director for Maine Recovery Advocacy Project. “When the community rises, people can enter and sustain long-term recovery.”

Elijah Wabnitz works for New Beginnings, an organization mainly focused on helping young people.

“They have a place to be able to go to where they can not just have safe shelter, but also be able to talk with somebody and just be able to say the things they need to say without fearing that we’re going to judge them for it,” Wabnitz said.

The Maine Recovery Advocacy Project took donations to support the launch of the Augusta Recovery Reentry Center, which will serve Kennebec County

