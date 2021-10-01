Advertisement

741 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths

71 patients in critical care, 28 on ventilators according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates for Maine
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates for Maine(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 65% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus. It comes as the state tops 90,000 total cases of the virus, according to the Maine CDC.

The Maine CDC is reporting 741 new cases of COVID-19. Two new deaths also recorded- one person each in Penobscot and Waldo counties.

3,269 new doses of the coronavirus vaccines were given Thursday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

To date, 1,722,475 total doses were administered in our state. Breaking it down- 827,647 initial doses, 873,775 final doses and 21,053 booster shots.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to the Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to the Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Penobscot County with 125 new cases. 79 in Kennebec County.

55 additional cases in Somerset, 49 in Hancock and 23 in Washington counties.

At last report, 226 people are in the hospital, 71 people in the ICU and 28 on ventilators.

