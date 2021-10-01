Advertisement

$50K bail for Bangor man arrested for sex crimes against minors

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A judge set bail at $50,000 for a Bangor man arrested in connection with multiple sex crimes against two minor children.

62-year-old Roch Gallant faces 30 charges including two counts of Gross Sexual Assault, 16 counts of Indecent Sexual Contact, and other charges.

Authorities say the incidents happened from 2011 to 2019.

Attorneys in the case debated over bail conditions and if Gallant was a flight risk.

His lawyer maintained Gallant’s innocence, stating he has been fully cooperative with authorities so far knowing this was coming.

The state said that was before his arrest.

“These are all allegations, and in fact, there’s other children who were present at the time who these victims confirm were present at the time, and that say nothing happened,” said defense attorney Kaylee Folster. “So this is very much in contention, Your Honor.”

“Perhaps felt that he was safe from prosecution,” said Assistant District Attorney Joanne Lewis. “But now we’re talking about a new day. He’s been arrested. He’s obviously in custody, facing very serious charges, and he has resources.”

Other bail conditions for Gallant are that he can’t have any contact with the alleged victims.

Also, he’s to have no contact with children under 18 without professional supervision.

He’s due back in court in December.

