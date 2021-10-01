Advertisement

Houston school says no students hurt in shooting

Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active...
Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active shooter. The incident occurred at YES Prep Southwest Secondary, which serves grades 6-12.(Source: KPRC/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston said Friday that one person was in custody after reports of a shooting at a school.

YES Prep Southwest Secondary said on Facebook that someone opened fire inside the school but that no students were hurt.

Authorities have not said whether any adults were hurt.

The shooting was reported at about 11:45 a.m.

YES Prep Southwest Secondary is one of a network of public charter schools across Houston. Grades six through 12 attend the school, according to its website.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Maine CDC is reporting 926 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, a single day record since the...
Record number of COVID-19 cases reported in Maine since pandemic began
Deputy Luke Gross
Deputy Luke Gross memorial service held in Bangor Thursday
The threat did not name Bonny Eagle or Portland High Schools specifically but officials say...
Old Town, Bonny Eagle High Schools closed due to threat made on Snapchat
Bangor man arrested for multiple sex crimes against two minor children.
Bangor man arrested on multiple sex crimes against 2 minor children
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb

Latest News

In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, people pray at a makeshift memorial for shooting victims in...
4th year since Las Vegas massacre: ‘Be there for each other’
FILE - In this June 14, 2021 file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks with French...
US tries to make nice with France after Australia sub snub
A plane involved in a mid-air collision is seen on Friday near Phoenix, Ariz.
Helicopter and plane collide midair in Arizona; 2 killed
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo, Rev. Pat Robertson listens as Republican presidential...
Pat Robertson steps down as host of long-running ‘700 Club’