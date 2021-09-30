Thousands attend funeral of fallen deputy

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Those closest to Deputy Luke Gross had the courage to get up and speak Thursday; not an easy task in front of a crowd of this magnitude.

After speaking with people through the morning and hearing what his loved ones had to say during the service, it’s apparent the state of Maine lost someone special.

I asked people why they felt they needed to be here, and for those that knew Luke, how they would remember him.

“Any time this happens, it’s a tragedy, and families got to come together. That’s what we do,” said Jared Bowden, Bangor Fire Department.

Thousands of people from all walks of life attended the funeral service for Gross on Thursday, among them Piscataquis County Sheriff Robert Young.

“We are very fortunate to live in a state that still respects and supports law enforcement,” said Young.

“It’s really important to show for Luke’s family that he was cared about beyond just his family. His family reached across the entire state,” said Gross.

Gary Sargent knew Luke since he was a teenager.

“A nice man, big hearted guy. I never saw Luke get really wound up over things, and maybe he did, but he was one of those level headed people, someone that’s just a good all around decent person, did a good job, and loved his work with the kids, especially the DARE program and all the other kids’ programs and school programs he was involved with. He was really, he filled a big niche for the sheriff’s office, and it’s gonna be hard to fill that with someone else,” said Sargent, friend.

A man who will be remembered for how he conducted himself and the way he lived his life.

“Luke was just all around really great guy. He was always a guy that was willing to help out at accident scenes or whenever he showed up. When the fire alarm was there, first thing out of his mouth is always, what can I do to help,” said Bowden.

“A strong supportive, loving man that loved his family and loved Hancock County and the job that he did,” said Monica Cease, Hancock County finance director.

“A big hearted guy with a little bit of a grin on his face when something was going on. Just a salt of the earth guy if there was a salt of the earth person, Luke Gross was it,” said Sargent.

Those interviews could have gone on and on.

Just a great guy who will be missed.

