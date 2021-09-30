Advertisement

Thomas College holds Future Academies Day for high school students

Thomas College
Thomas College(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - High School students from across the state got a chance to see what college is all about.

Thomas College held their Future Academies Day Thursday for more than 60 students.

It’s a chance for high schoolers to explore their interests and have hands-on learning.

They could choose from different tracks like future teachers, crime scene analysts, tech innovators or business leaders.

Ed Cervone says it’s great to see the kids have these “aha moments.”

”There is no better aspirations building than when some young person can get their hands involved in the matter at hand. They can see what it’s like, they learn from professionals, they have grown up conversations with them and it really sparks their curiosity and their aspirations,” said Cervone, Thomas College VP Innovation Partnerships.

They will be hosting another Future Academies Day on Oct. 28.

Any high school student is invited to attend, but we’re told registration is almost full.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
876 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Deputy Luke Gross
Deputy Luke Gross memorial service held in Bangor Thursday
22-year-old Mariah Krueger, pleaded guilty Wednesday to hindering apprehension and violating...
Bangor woman admits to covering up for boyfriend charged with murder
The threat did not name Bonny Eagle or Portland High Schools specifically but officials say...
Old Town, Bonny Eagle High Schools closed due to threat made on Snapchat
Northern Light Health officials are hopeful Maine has reached a plateau in COVID-19 cases.
‘People are dying at a more frequent rate,’ NLH official on COVID patients

Latest News

Jackson Lab didn’t stop the research it had been previously working on when the pandemic...
Jackson Lab working hard behind the scenes on COVID response
Old Town High School
Old Town High School to open on Friday
A Bangor man has been arrested for multiple sex crimes against two minor children.
Bangor man arrested on multiple sex crimes against 2 minor children
Deputy Luke Gross
Deputy Luke Gross remembered during memorial service on Thursday
IT Men
Maine Cabin Masters restoring the IT Men