Thomas College holds Future Academies Day for high school students

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - High School students from across the state got a chance to see what college is all about.

Thomas College held their Future Academies Day Thursday for more than 60 students.

It’s a chance for high schoolers to explore their interests and have hands-on learning.

They could choose from different tracks like future teachers, crime scene analysts, tech innovators or business leaders.

Ed Cervone says it’s great to see the kids have these “aha moments.”

”There is no better aspirations building than when some young person can get their hands involved in the matter at hand. They can see what it’s like, they learn from professionals, they have grown up conversations with them and it really sparks their curiosity and their aspirations,” said Cervone, Thomas College VP Innovation Partnerships.

They will be hosting another Future Academies Day on Oct. 28.

Any high school student is invited to attend, but we’re told registration is almost full.

