Tattoo contest to honor veterans and local artist set for Sunday in Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Do you have a prize worthy tattoo?

Maine Veterans Project and multiple tattoo shops are calling on Maine veterans and the public to roll up their sleeves Sunday to show them off.

“It’s very easy to talk about a tattoo, but what that tattoo means and depicts is much deeper,” explained Doc Goodwin, Founder of Maine Veteran’s Project.

For the past five years, Maine Veterans Project has been bringing together the veteran community to show off their ink.

“The event turned into something that was absolutely crucial for bringing people out and making those vital connections in the face of tragedy,” said Goodwin.

What was once known as the annual Veterans Benefit Tattoo Contest will now be known as the Ed Sheffer Memorial Tattoo Contest.

“Turning this into a memorial for Ed this year just made all the sense in the world,” Goodwin said.

Sheffer was killed last year in a motorcycle accident in Brewer.

He owned Diversified Ink in Bangor which he founded in 2000.

Through the years, Sheffer mentored many area tattoo artists including Jason Drake, who currently manages the shop.

He also dedicated his time to charitable events like the annual tattoo contest.

We asked Drake how Sheffer should be remembered.

“As an artist. As an innovator. As a mover and shaker, you know? Somebody who made things happen and bettered the community for it,” said Drake.

This year’s contest will take place Sunday, October 3rd, at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer.

Artists will judge pre-existing tattoos in a number of categories.

Sam Wood has been representing Forecastle Tattoo since the event’s inception.

“Two years ago, there was a woman that came in who had lost her son overseas, and she had a memorial tattoo for him,” Wood explained. “She stood in line just like everybody else, and she got up there. The strength she exhibited as she told her story, it’s hard not to really take it to heart. That’s what it’s all about.”

Wood says he got to know Sheffer better through the event.

“Ed believed that if we all got together and challenged each other and encouraged each other, we could raise the quality of the artwork for everybody in town,” Wood said. “That’s still the mission. Each tattoo is supposed to be better than the one before.”

Whether you’re covered in ink or tattoo-free, they’re hoping you join them for this fundraiser to honor Sheffer and help our local veterans.

“Even if you don’t have a tattoo, it’s so important. It means something to somebody. Their donation helps, but their presence helps even more, so we’d really like people to show up,” said Wood.

The 1st Annual Ed Sheffer Memorial Tattoo Contest will take place Sunday at Jeff’s Catering starting at 2 p.m.

The event is free for veterans.

A $10 donation is encouraged for non-veterans.

