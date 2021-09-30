Slugger the Sea Dog nominated for the Mascot Hall of Fame

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The mascot for the Portland Sea Dogs, Slugger the Sea Dog, has been nominated for the Mascot Hall of Fame.

Slugger is one of 24 nominees this year. He is hoping to become the first Minor League Baseball mascot in the Hall. Homer from the Charlotte Knights is also a nominee this year.

The first round of fan voting runs Sunday, Oct. 3, through Saturday, Oct. 9. You can vote for up to eight mascots and you can vote once per day per each email address.

The top 10 mascots will move on to the final round of voting from Oct. 17-23. Fans can vote for up to four mascots in the final round. Mascots receiving 60% of the vote will be inducted on June 11, 2022.

The Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, Indiana, honors and recognizes the best in the business of professional, semi-pro, and collegiate mascots in North America with at least a 10-year career of entertaining fans and communities.

The Sea Dogs said Slugger’s good friend Wally the Green Monster from the Boston Red Sox is also nominated.

Slugger has served as the Sea Dogs’ Director of Crowd Entertainment since the teams’ inception in 1994. In addition to entertaining fans at Hadlock Field, he makes over 200 community appearances each year.

He was also nominated for the Mascot Hall of Fame in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.