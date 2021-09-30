Advertisement

Slugger the Sea Dog nominated for the Mascot Hall of Fame

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The mascot for the Portland Sea Dogs, Slugger the Sea Dog, has been nominated for the Mascot Hall of Fame.

Slugger is one of 24 nominees this year. He is hoping to become the first Minor League Baseball mascot in the Hall. Homer from the Charlotte Knights is also a nominee this year.

The first round of fan voting runs Sunday, Oct. 3, through Saturday, Oct. 9. You can vote for up to eight mascots and you can vote once per day per each email address.

The top 10 mascots will move on to the final round of voting from Oct. 17-23. Fans can vote for up to four mascots in the final round. Mascots receiving 60% of the vote will be inducted on June 11, 2022.

The Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, Indiana, honors and recognizes the best in the business of professional, semi-pro, and collegiate mascots in North America with at least a 10-year career of entertaining fans and communities.

The Sea Dogs said Slugger’s good friend Wally the Green Monster from the Boston Red Sox is also nominated.

Slugger has served as the Sea Dogs’ Director of Crowd Entertainment since the teams’ inception in 1994. In addition to entertaining fans at Hadlock Field, he makes over 200 community appearances each year.

He was also nominated for the Mascot Hall of Fame in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
876 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Deputy Luke Gross
Deputy Luke Gross memorial service held in Bangor Thursday
22-year-old Mariah Krueger, pleaded guilty Wednesday to hindering apprehension and violating...
Bangor woman admits to covering up for boyfriend charged with murder
The threat did not name Bonny Eagle or Portland High Schools specifically but officials say...
Old Town, Bonny Eagle High Schools closed due to threat made on Snapchat
Northern Light Health officials are hopeful Maine has reached a plateau in COVID-19 cases.
‘People are dying at a more frequent rate,’ NLH official on COVID patients

Latest News

Ellsworth City Hall
City of Ellsworth provides new, free Wi-Fi network
Kids will have the chance to have their picture taken with Hancock's famous yellow fire trucks...
First annual Hancock Gold Celebration to take place Saturday
Jackson Lab didn’t stop the research it had been previously working on when the pandemic...
Jackson Lab working hard behind the scenes on COVID response
Old Town High School
Old Town High School to open on Friday