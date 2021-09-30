Scattered Showers Possible This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper level low will remain over the state through the afternoon and evening hours resulting in mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some scattered showers. It looks like the most numerous showers will fall across northern locales and through the western mountains with more widely scattered activity elsewhere. Temperatures will top off in the 50s to near 60° this afternoon. The upper low will move to our northeast tonight. Moisture wrapping around the low will keep us under cloudy skies for the overnight hours along with the chance for a few showers mainly for areas north of Bangor. Temperatures will drop to the low to mid-40s for most spots tonight with a few upper 30s possible across the north.

The upper low will continue to spin just off to our northeast on Friday. Moisture wrapping around the low will again provide us with a mostly cloudy sky and the chance for some scattered showers. The best chance of showers will fall over areas north and east of Bangor. Areas from Bangor south and west could see some breaks in the clouds as the day progresses. It will be another cool day with highs in the 50s to near 60. A weak disturbance will approach the area Saturday and could give us a few showers during the day but overall the day itself doesn’t look too bad. Temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60 for highs Saturday afternoon. A few showers will be possible Sunday too as low pressure develops over the Great Lakes Region. Low pressure is then forecast to slowly move through New England Monday and Tuesday bringing us a chance of showers both days. There is still some uncertainty with how the forecast will play out for Sunday thru Tuesday so stay tuned for updates.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy and cool. Scattered showers. Highs in the 50s to near 60°. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers mainly north of Bangor. Lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Light northwest wind.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible mainly over northern and eastern areas. Highs in the 50s to around 60. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.