Advertisement

Scattered Showers Continue Tonight & Shift East Friday

By Curt Olson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Upper level low remains positioned over the region. This is continuing to bring us scattered showers & cloudy skies for the majority of the region. Rainfall amounts will not be significant with most locations only getting some light showers. The low will gradually slide to the east tonight into Friday. Scattered showers will continue & will shift to the north and east. Lows tonight will stay mainly in the 40s, but a few upper 30s could be possible in the higher elevations and across the north.

The upper level low will slide into New Brunswick on Friday. This will still spin in showers for northern & eastern locations. Locations from Greenville, Bangor, Bar Harbor and areas south and west of there should remain dry and will actually see some of the cloud cover thin out. More sun is expected farther west. Highs tomorrow will still be on the cooler side and will depend on how much sunshine locations see. Highs will range from the upper 40s over the north to the low to mid 60s closer to the coast.

Saturday looks to be a decent day. Expect a mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 50s & 60s. There will be a warm front extending into the region. This will bring the chance of showers especially to western locations by Saturday afternoon.

By Sunday & early next week is where there is still uncertainty in terms of shower chances. There is an area of low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes heading for our direction. An area of high pressure to our north looks to slip southwards & will try to deflect the moisture south of us. For now, will keep the mention of showers into the first half of next week, but models are starting to favor the high dropping southwards meaning conditions could remain dry.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with some scattered showers. Lows will be in the 40s with a NNW wind around 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers over northern and eastern areas. Skies will gradually clear for some western & central locations. Highs will be in the 50s & 60s with a WNW wind around 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 50s & 60s. A few afternoon showers will be possible to the west.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

MONDAY: Scattered showers possible. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers possible. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
876 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Deputy Luke Gross
Deputy Luke Gross memorial service held in Bangor Thursday
22-year-old Mariah Krueger, pleaded guilty Wednesday to hindering apprehension and violating...
Bangor woman admits to covering up for boyfriend charged with murder
The threat did not name Bonny Eagle or Portland High Schools specifically but officials say...
Old Town, Bonny Eagle High Schools closed due to threat made on Snapchat
Northern Light Health officials are hopeful Maine has reached a plateau in COVID-19 cases.
‘People are dying at a more frequent rate,’ NLH official on COVID patients

Latest News

Scattered Showers Continue This Evening
First Alert Weather
Scattered Showers Possible This Afternoon
First Alert Weather
Cloudy & Cool With Scattered Showers Today
First Alert Weather
Scattered Showers & Cooler For Thursday