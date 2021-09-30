Scattered Showers Continue Tonight & Shift East Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Upper level low remains positioned over the region. This is continuing to bring us scattered showers & cloudy skies for the majority of the region. Rainfall amounts will not be significant with most locations only getting some light showers. The low will gradually slide to the east tonight into Friday. Scattered showers will continue & will shift to the north and east. Lows tonight will stay mainly in the 40s, but a few upper 30s could be possible in the higher elevations and across the north.

The upper level low will slide into New Brunswick on Friday. This will still spin in showers for northern & eastern locations. Locations from Greenville, Bangor, Bar Harbor and areas south and west of there should remain dry and will actually see some of the cloud cover thin out. More sun is expected farther west. Highs tomorrow will still be on the cooler side and will depend on how much sunshine locations see. Highs will range from the upper 40s over the north to the low to mid 60s closer to the coast.

Saturday looks to be a decent day. Expect a mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 50s & 60s. There will be a warm front extending into the region. This will bring the chance of showers especially to western locations by Saturday afternoon.

By Sunday & early next week is where there is still uncertainty in terms of shower chances. There is an area of low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes heading for our direction. An area of high pressure to our north looks to slip southwards & will try to deflect the moisture south of us. For now, will keep the mention of showers into the first half of next week, but models are starting to favor the high dropping southwards meaning conditions could remain dry.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with some scattered showers. Lows will be in the 40s with a NNW wind around 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers over northern and eastern areas. Skies will gradually clear for some western & central locations. Highs will be in the 50s & 60s with a WNW wind around 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 50s & 60s. A few afternoon showers will be possible to the west.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

MONDAY: Scattered showers possible. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers possible. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

