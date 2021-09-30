Rockland man sentenced after fake distress call

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Rockland man was sentenced today after making a false distress call in December 2020.

32-year-old Nathan Libby must pay $17,500 in restitution to the U.S. Coast Guard. He won’t serve any additional jail time; he had served four days.

Libby claimed in the call from the Spruce Head Fisherman’s Co-op that a fishing boat and crew were taking on water.

The Coast Guard launched a more than five-hour search, covering approximately 62 square nautical miles, and did not find anything.

Officials say hoax calls put rescue crews at risk, waste resources, and limit their ability to respond to actual emergencies.

