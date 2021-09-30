Record number of COVID-19 cases reported in Maine since pandemic began

Advertisement

The Maine CDC is reporting 926 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, a single day record since the pandemic began.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 926 new cases of coronavirus in Maine Thursday, a single day record since the pandemic began.

No new deaths are reported.

Total cases are now approaching 90,000.

Almost 5,000 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given out Wednesday. These numbers include booster shots.

Maine has one of the highest rates of vaccination for COVID-19 in the country.

64.91% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus compared to 55% nationwide.

Penobscot County has the highest number of new cases Thursday with 145.

Kennebec County has 105 new cases.

Somerset has 70 additional cases, 36 in Knox, 49 in Hancock and 28 in Washington.

Cumberland County has now topped the 20,000 mark for total cases.

At last report, 226 people are in the hospital, 71 people in the ICU and 28 on ventilators.

