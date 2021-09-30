Advertisement

Over $1M heading to Old Town Municipal Airport for taxiway

Susan Collins, politician who currently serves as the senior United States Senator from Maine., Photo Date: July 24, 2017(WHSV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Old Town municipal airport is getting more than a million dollars to build a taxiway.

Senator Susan Collins announced Thursday that the funding will come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Airport Improvement Program.

Collins says the investment will help improve the safety and efficiency of the airport’s operations.

