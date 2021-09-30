Advertisement

Old Town High School to open on Friday

Old Town High School
Old Town High School(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Old Town High School is expected to be open, again, Friday.

It was closed on Thursday after receiving a threat, one Old Town police do not believe is linked to a school threat in southern Maine.

School Principal Scott Gordon said in a Facebook post Wednesday night that the school closed to err on the side of caution and protect the safety and well-being of the community.

Some schools in southern Maine also closed on Thursday: Portland High School and all schools in MSAD 6, which includes Bonny Eagle High School in Standish.

That was based on a threat on Snapchat.

But Old Town Police say the threat there was not received over social media.

It’s still under investigation.

