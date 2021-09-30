Advertisement

Old Town, Bonny Eagle High Schools closed due to threat made on Snapchat

The threat did not name Bonny Eagle or Portland High Schools specifically but officials say...
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANDISH, Maine (WMTW) - Cumberland County Sheriffs say they do not believe a threat of violence at a school that was made on social media is credible.

Still, Portland Public Schools will be learning entirely remote on Thursday, and school has been cancelled in MSAD6.

The threat did not name Bonny Eagle or Portland High Schools specifically but officials are taking precautions because students at both schools took screenshots and shared the threat on Snapchat.

According to MSAD6 Superintendent Paul Penna, the post included images of a white wall with the threat “I will shoot up the school” written on it. The writing also specified Thursday, September 30th.

In a statement released by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department on Facebook, officials say they do not believe the threat is credible, nor do they believe the Snapchat originated within the Bonny Eagle School District.

School officials in MSAD6 have checked all school buildings and did not locate the writing depicted in the Snapchat post. Law enforcement and school administrators at Bonny Eagle and in Portland will continue to monitor the situation.

Cumberland County Sheriffs will continue to work with school officials to trace the origin of the Snapchat.

Old Town High School will also be closed for the day on Thursday.

Officials say the lost day will be added to the end of the school year, however if someone is able to identify the person who made the threat, the school may not have to make the day up.

They are asking anyone with information to contact the Old Town Police Department at 827-3984.

