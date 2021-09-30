Advertisement

Maineiac Manor begins the frights this weekend

The Haunted House opens Saturday in the Bangor Mall.
The Haunted House opens Saturday in the Bangor Mall.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The frights have returned!

Get ready for another year of Maineiac Manor.

The Haunted House opens Saturday in the Bangor Mall.

This year’s theme is a Victorian style manor.

They will scare you with sights, sounds and smells.

Tickets will be $15 at the door.

Organizers say what they have planned this year will not disappoint.

”There’s a bunch of new props in there. It’s a completely whole new layout. It has a Victorian feel as you’re going through the manor. But then that starts to crumble away into something more terrifying,” said John McCann, Owner of Maineiac Manor.

You can get more information on what times they’re open on their Facebook Page.

Maineiac Manor will stay open through the month of October.

They are also planning a Haunted Christmas in December.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
876 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Deputy Luke Gross
Deputy Luke Gross memorial service held in Bangor Thursday
22-year-old Mariah Krueger, pleaded guilty Wednesday to hindering apprehension and violating...
Bangor woman admits to covering up for boyfriend charged with murder
The threat did not name Bonny Eagle or Portland High Schools specifically but officials say...
Old Town, Bonny Eagle High Schools closed due to threat made on Snapchat
Northern Light Health officials are hopeful Maine has reached a plateau in COVID-19 cases.
‘People are dying at a more frequent rate,’ NLH official on COVID patients

Latest News

Jackson Lab didn’t stop the research it had been previously working on when the pandemic...
Jackson Lab working hard behind the scenes on COVID response
Old Town High School
Old Town High School to open on Friday
A Bangor man has been arrested for multiple sex crimes against two minor children.
Bangor man arrested on multiple sex crimes against 2 minor children
Deputy Luke Gross
Deputy Luke Gross remembered during memorial service on Thursday
IT Men
Maine Cabin Masters restoring the IT Men