Maineiac Manor begins the frights this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The frights have returned!

Get ready for another year of Maineiac Manor.

The Haunted House opens Saturday in the Bangor Mall.

This year’s theme is a Victorian style manor.

They will scare you with sights, sounds and smells.

Tickets will be $15 at the door.

Organizers say what they have planned this year will not disappoint.

”There’s a bunch of new props in there. It’s a completely whole new layout. It has a Victorian feel as you’re going through the manor. But then that starts to crumble away into something more terrifying,” said John McCann, Owner of Maineiac Manor.

You can get more information on what times they’re open on their Facebook Page.

Maineiac Manor will stay open through the month of October.

They are also planning a Haunted Christmas in December.

