Maine group wants to build resource center for domestic violence, sex trafficking survivors

The group is undertaking one of the largest ever fundraising campaigns in Maine in order to support the initiative.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Safe Voices, a Maine organization that helps survivors of domestic abuse and sex trafficking, has launched a fundraising campaign to build a new resource center.

The 12,000 square foot facility will be located in Lewiston on Lisbon Street.

Safe Voices serves Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin counties.

“We’re going to raise a million dollars, and we’re going to do it right here, and we’re going to celebrate and yell it from the roof of this building. And survivors for decades to come are going to be able to feel supported by us,” said Safe Voices Executive Director Elise Johansen.

Johansen said this is the largest fundraising campaign ever in Maine to support domestic violence and sex trafficking survivors.

