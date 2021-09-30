Maine CDC head says rural areas need more COVID-19 testing

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The head of the state’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention says Maine’s rural areas need better access to COVID-19 testing.

The percent positivity rate in some of Maine’s rural counties is much higher than it is in more densely populated areas such as Cumberland County.

Federal data show the percent positivity rate in Cumberland is about 2% while in rural Somerset County it’s more than 9%.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Thursday the state is working to get more tests to rural corners of the state.

