Advertisement

Maine CDC head says rural areas need more COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The head of the state’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention says Maine’s rural areas need better access to COVID-19 testing.

The percent positivity rate in some of Maine’s rural counties is much higher than it is in more densely populated areas such as Cumberland County.

Federal data show the percent positivity rate in Cumberland is about 2% while in rural Somerset County it’s more than 9%.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Thursday the state is working to get more tests to rural corners of the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
876 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
22-year-old Mariah Krueger, pleaded guilty Wednesday to hindering apprehension and violating...
Bangor woman admits to covering up for boyfriend charged with murder
Deadly crash in Glenburn after vehicle hits house
Tuna
Accidental catch of massive tuna benefits Belfast Soup Kitchen
The threat did not name Bonny Eagle or Portland High Schools specifically but officials say...
Old Town, Bonny Eagle High Schools closed due to threat made on Snapchat

Latest News

Deputy Luke Gross
Deputy Luke Gross memorial service
Addiction Therapy at the Touch of a Button
Addiction Therapy at the Touch of a Button
Some committee members opposed the elimination of the holidays, arguing that the department...
Maine school department removes Jewish holidays from school calendar
The group is undertaking one of the largest ever fundraising campaigns in Maine in order to...
Maine group wants to build resource center for domestic violence, sex trafficking survivors