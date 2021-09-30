Maine Cabin Masters restoring the IT Men

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Many of you might remember these green traffic control figures.

These guys made their first appearance at the concert gates of a Phish music festival in Limestone in 2003.

They later became part of the UMaine Presque Isle campus and will soon be passed over to the Maine Cabin Masters.

The Cabin Masters will take on an extensive restoration of the IT Men and put them back on display.

Their new home will be at the Woodshed in Manchester and will be free for the public to enjoy.

