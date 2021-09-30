Advertisement

Kendra Fournier enjoying senior football season at John Bapst

She started playing football in fourth grade
By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - John Bapst’s Kendra Fournier started playing football in fourth grade and hasn’t looked back.

She’s competing in her senior season with the Crusaders, and she said she enjoys the challenge.

“I like coming here every day, pushing myself, seeing where I can go, pushing myself past my limits, and seeing what I can do. When you get hit, you get back up. It’s just another play, and move onto the next one. You keep going. You just don’t give up,” said Fournier, senior tackle.

Kendra said one memory stands out as she’s grateful for fans’ support.

“I remember freshman year the whole school knew me. I didn’t know half the people. Everybody was going ‘Go Kendra,’ and I was like ‘I don’t know you, but thank you,’” said Fournier.

Kendra is planning to pursue a career in athletic training or sports management.

