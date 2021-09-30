Jackson Lab working hard behind the scenes on COVID response

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Jackson Lab is well known for its extensive cancer research, but the lab has also played a big role in the clinical response to the COVID pandemic.

In January of 2020, the clinical laboratory at Jackson Lab’s Vermont facility was doing its regular work researching and profiling mutations in tumors.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in February, the lab went to work on something completely different.

“They very quickly pivoted and brought on a PCR test that was brought onto hospitals in the area, as well as some hospitals in Maine, that were then really able to meet the need that occurred at that time for increased PCR testing capabilities,” said Dr. Jens Rueter, the lab’s Chief Medical Officer. “So, we went from essentially doing no infectious PCR testing to doing ten to fifteen thousand tests per day at the peak.”

Along with developing PCR testing, Jackson Lab established a collaboration with the State of Maine Testing Laboratory to provide COVID sequencing services.

“This is how you can identify the variants, like the Delta variant that’s currently circulating,” Rueter siad.

They also collaborated with a lab in Colorado to identify in mice what part a host’s genetics play with regard to the severity of the disease. But Jackson Lab didn’t stop the research it had been previously working on. It simply added COVID research to the workload.

“We had to go from a laboratory that was doing pretty comfortable testing on tumor samples Monday through Friday 8-to-5, to running a 24/7 operation within a few weeks. So, that was an absolute shift in mindset. The ability to pivot this quickly and be able to contribute meaningfully in so many different ways that is outside the usual scope of work, that speaks for itself that we were able to do that.”

For more information on the Jackson Labs work in COVID 19 research, visit jax.org/coronavirus-information

