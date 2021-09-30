Advertisement

First annual Hancock Gold Celebration to take place Saturday

Kids will have the chance to have their picture taken with Hancock's famous yellow fire trucks...
Kids will have the chance to have their picture taken with Hancock's famous yellow fire trucks on Saturday(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - Miss Maine for America Strong is getting ready to represent her hometown of Hancock in the national competition in Las Vegas in November.

To get ready for the trip, Patricia Schimpf is hosting the first Hancock Gold celebration and fundraiser this Saturday.

The Hancock Volunteer Fire Department and their signature yellow trucks will be there for kids to have their photos taken with. Momo’s Cheesecakes and other local vendors will be selling everything from t-shirts to pies.

There’s also a full line-up of live music throughout the day in an event that will benefit both Shimpf and the fire department.

”We’re going to be there to support her,” said Hancock Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Holmes. “We’re going to be selling hot dogs from about 11 to 1 o’clock. Anyone who wants to come get a hot dog or make a donation to the fire department is more than welcome to.”

The Hancock Gold Celebration will also host a cornhole tournament.

Along with Schimpf’s trip to Vegas and the Hancock Fire Department, proceeds will also benefit the Beth C Wright Center’s Home Cooked Healing Program.

