Advertisement

Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform for the first time on stage together at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that the five music icons will perform on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Lamar are Southern California natives.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a statement. The seven-time Grammy winner added that their halftime performance will an “unforgettable cultural moment.”

The Super Bowl returns to the Los Angeles area since 1993. It’s the third year of collaboration between the NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation.

Roc Nation and Emmy-nominated producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-producers of the halftime show. The game and halftime show will air live on NBC.

The five music artists have a combined 44 Grammys. Eminem has the most with 15.

Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said in a statement that their show will be “history in the making.”

Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Blige and Lamar join a list of celebrated musicians who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and last year’s performer The Weeknd.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
876 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Deputy Luke Gross
Deputy Luke Gross memorial service held in Bangor Thursday
22-year-old Mariah Krueger, pleaded guilty Wednesday to hindering apprehension and violating...
Bangor woman admits to covering up for boyfriend charged with murder
The threat did not name Bonny Eagle or Portland High Schools specifically but officials say...
Old Town, Bonny Eagle High Schools closed due to threat made on Snapchat
Northern Light Health officials are hopeful Maine has reached a plateau in COVID-19 cases.
‘People are dying at a more frequent rate,’ NLH official on COVID patients

Latest News

Jackson Lab didn’t stop the research it had been previously working on when the pandemic...
Jackson Lab working hard behind the scenes on COVID response
President Joe Biden, left speaks with Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, during the Congressional...
Biden plan at stake, Pelosi pushes ahead for $3.5T deal
Old Town High School
Old Town High School to open on Friday
A Bangor man has been arrested for multiple sex crimes against two minor children.
Bangor man arrested on multiple sex crimes against 2 minor children
The search for Brian Laundrie continues, but investigators are getting a clearer picture of the...
Search for Brian Laundrie intensifies in Gabby Petito case