Deputy Luke Gross remembered as kind, dedicated to family, community

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - Funeral services for Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross were held Thursday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Gross, 44, died last week when he was struck by a pickup truck while at the scene of a crash in Trenton.

A procession brought Gross from a funeral home in Bucksport to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Gross was remembered as kind and dedicated to his family and community.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Scott Kane said Gross enjoyed life and was always ready to help. Kane highlighted Gross’ work with Camp Postcard and his time as a DARE officer.

Kane said Gross’ call number would be retired.

Gross leaves behind his wife of 15 years, Lauren, and their two children, Ryan and Alissa.

His wife and children also spoke at the service.

Lauren Gross said her husband was her hero and was larger than life.

“He amazed me with his patience, thoughtfulness and love,” Lauren Gross said. “I am so proud to be Luke’s wife. He made me a better person.”

After the funeral service, a graveside ceremony was held outside the Cross Insurance Center where a 21-gun salute honored Gross and his wife was presented with the American flag from his casket.

Gov. Janet Mills ordered all flags across Maine to fly at half-staff on Thursday in Gross’ honor.

