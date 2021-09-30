Deputy Luke Gross remembered during memorial service on Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been exactly one week since Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross died.

According to state police, he was hit from behind by a pick-up truck while responding to the scene of a crash on Route 3 in Trenton.

Thursday afternoon’s public funeral was not about the end of Luke’s life, it was a celebration of the life of a son, husband, father, friend, and hero to many.

“Your dad did not become a hero last week. Your dad has been a hero for a very long time,” said Deputy Rob Morang, Hancock County.

Luke began his life as the only child of a single mother.

On Thursday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, it was clear how large his family had grown.

“I’ll never forget going to notify Lauren and his children that he would not be coming home. I’ll never forget the look on her face or their reactions. I was fortunate to have several other officers from other agencies with me to deliver the message, which shows how much Luke was loved. We all knew they’d need our support,” said Sherriff Scott Kane, Hancock County.

Speakers painted the picture of a boy with a difficult upbringing, who soon became the man he always needed.

“He was in a position to be that nurturing, positive, safe adult in the lives of today’s youth,” said Larry Clement, Luke’s cousin.

“His answer would be love and serve and have an impact for my people. My people, the ones forgotten. I need to know someone’s got them. The student without a mom or dad, pour into that one with all you have,” said Morang.

Luke was remembered for his professionalism, his humor, and above all, the love he had for his family.

“Luke was my hero. He was larger than life, and not just because of the badge he wore, but because of the man he was,” said Lauren Gross, Luke’s wife.

“I’m sad that I didn’t get to do all the things that we had planned, but I will enjoy the memories that we made. I hope one day I will be able to follow in his footsteps and be like him,” said Ryan Gross, Luke’s son.

“He gave me this necklace which says, ‘always remember that you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think, and loved more than you know.’ I wish I could say those same words back to you. You were always there for me when I needed you the most. I know you will follow me everywhere. I miss you a lot, and I love you, Dad,” said Alissa Gross, Luke’s daughter.

“I’m so proud to be Luke’s wife. I hope the kids and I are able to carry on his legacy and continue to make him proud,” said Lauren.

Thousands of people from all over the state and beyond were at the Cross Center on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.