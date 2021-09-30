Advertisement

Deputy Luke Gross memorial service

Deputy Luke Gross
Deputy Luke Gross(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The memorial service for fallen Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross will be held Thursday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The event is open to the public.

Doors to the Cross Center will open at 8 a.m.

Anyone planning to attend is asked to be inside by 11:30 a.m..

Thursday morning, the procession will begin at the Mitchell-Tweedie Funeral Home on Elm Street in Bucksport at 10:20 a.m.

It will travel from Bucksport to Bangor to the Cross Center.

The service inside the Center will begin at 12:00 p.m. and is expected to last about two hours.

After the service concludes, an on-site graveside ceremony will take place in the back parking lot of the Cross Center.

TV5 will live stream all of the events on our website and Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
876 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
22-year-old Mariah Krueger, pleaded guilty Wednesday to hindering apprehension and violating...
Bangor woman admits to covering up for boyfriend charged with murder
Deadly crash in Glenburn after vehicle hits house
Tuna
Accidental catch of massive tuna benefits Belfast Soup Kitchen
Police said the boy was shot in the leg and was taken to Maine Medical Center to be treated.
Person shot near South Portland High School

Latest News

Some committee members opposed the elimination of the holidays, arguing that the department...
Maine school department removes Jewish holidays from school calendar
The group is undertaking one of the largest ever fundraising campaigns in Maine in order to...
Maine group wants to build resource center for domestic violence, sex trafficking survivors
The threat did not name Bonny Eagle or Portland High Schools specifically but officials say...
Old Town, Bonny Eagle High Schools closed due to threat made on Snapchat
He will have to pay $17,500 in restitution.
Rockland man sentenced after fake distress call