City of Ellsworth provides new, free Wi-Fi network

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new free WiFi network available for anyone in downtown Ellsworth.

The City has made WiFi available to cover the the City Hall Parking Lot as well as as the Franklin Street Parklet and the City Hall lawn area.

The network will be operational 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and is made available through a partnership between the City’s Economic Development Department and the I-T Department.

