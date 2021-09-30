Advertisement

Black Bears look for success through the post in 2021-22

The UMaine men’s basketball team is poised to produce in the paint this winter.
By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The UMaine men’s basketball team is poised to produce in the paint this winter.

“We play the ball through our post, which is unique for our conference. I think that having size in the four and five positions bodes well for us. I think that’s going to help differentiate ourselves in this conference with the size that we have in the front court,” said Stephane Ingo, redshirt junior forward.

The Black Bears said their offseason regiment has them in a good spot now that practice is open.

“We’ve already made tons of progress through our summer workouts and the start of our fall semester. I’m really excited with where we’re starting practice from,” said Richard Barron, head coach.

The season tips off on Nov. 9 with a trip to Virginia Tech. Maine’s home opener is three days later against Maine-Farmington.

