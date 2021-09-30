Black Bear men’s hockey ready to start with new head coach

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The puck is about to drop on a new season of Maine men’s hockey, and they’ve got a new head coach.

Ben Barr comes over from UMass after a National Championship there as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. (WABI)

The first month of practice has gone a long way to getting the team prepared with new systems in place.

“I want to be prepared, play hard, and be detailed. I want all of our players to be that,” said Barr.

“Everyone is chomping at the bit here to start. There’s been aggressiveness in practice because everyone is ready to play or battle someone else. We’re super excited. It’s been an exciting month, but I think we’re ready to move forward into the season,” said Jack Quinlivan, graduate student forward.

The Black Bears host Quinnipiac on Saturday in a closed exhibition. Players say they’ve already noticed how well they can play defensively through intense practices.

“It makes it a lot easier for me because I can read the plays better. There’s not as many surprises,” said Victor Ostman, sophomore goaltender.

“There are little details in the system that are a little bit different, and that just keeps the guys more aware on the ice,” said Adam Dawe, senior forward.

Maine’s first regular season game is Friday, Oct. 8 on the road against the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

