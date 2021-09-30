Advertisement

Bangor man arrested on multiple sex crimes against 2 minor children

A Bangor man has been arrested for multiple sex crimes against two minor children.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been arrested for multiple sex crimes against two minor children.

The District Attorney’s Office says 62-year-old Roch Gallant is charged with 30 counts of inappropriate sexual touching including two counts of Gross Sexual Assault, 16 counts of Indecent Sexual Contact, and other charges.

Authorities say the incidents happened from 2011 to 2019.

A bail hearing for Gallant is scheduled for tomorrow.

