Bangor Comic and Toy Con kicks off this weekend in Bangor Mall

The Convention is posted up in multiple vacant store fronts to allow people more room to space...
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Comic and Toy Con is back!

This year they found a new home after being cancelled for the last couple of years.

Events start Friday at the Bangor Mall.

The Convention is posted up in multiple vacant store fronts to allow people more room to space out.

In past years, the Con has been in the Cross Insurance Center.

Now they hope the people who attend will embrace the new layout and support the businesses inside and surrounding the mall.

”The mall, it’s dying, there’s really no way around it. So if we can bring life to it for a weekend or try and be like hey let’s get something going here, like make this a trend? Anything we can do locally is huge for us. That would be awesome,” said Will Hesketh, one of the Con’s Co-Owners.

This year’s celebrities feature pro wrestler Mick Foley as well as Jason Mewes from Jay and Silent Bob.

For a full schedule of events and activities, visit bangorcomicandtoycon.com.

