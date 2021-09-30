Advertisement

3 firefighters critically hurt in Dallas apartment blast

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities said three firefighters are in critical condition after an explosion at an apartment complex in Dallas.

Five other people, including another firefighter, were injured but have been released from the hospital following the Wednesday morning blast.

The firefighters were responding to a reported natural gas leak when the explosion occurred.

A two-story apartment building, which had 10 units, partially collapsed.

Authorities say all residents of the building have been accounted for.

The building was torn down later Wednesday because of safety concerns but an investigation into the explosion continues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
876 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
22-year-old Mariah Krueger, pleaded guilty Wednesday to hindering apprehension and violating...
Bangor woman admits to covering up for boyfriend charged with murder
Deadly crash in Glenburn after vehicle hits house
Tuna
Accidental catch of massive tuna benefits Belfast Soup Kitchen
Police said the boy was shot in the leg and was taken to Maine Medical Center to be treated.
Person shot near South Portland High School

Latest News

Kilauea volcano in Hawaii is putting on a fiery show.
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts
An apartment building in Dallas is wrecked after an explosion that critically hurt three...
Apartment residents describe gas blast in Dallas
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
How you can wish President Jimmy Carter a happy 97th birthday
A passenger on a flight that arrived in Miami from Colombia was apprehended after exiting the...
Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami