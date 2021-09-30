Advertisement

Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting

Memphis police are on the scene of a school shooting at Cummings Elementary School where one...
Memphis police are on the scene of a school shooting at Cummings Elementary School where one person was shot.(Source: Gray News)
By Shyra Sherfield and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Memphis police are on the scene of a school shooting at Cummings Elementary School where a child was shot Thursday morning.

Police said the condition of the victim is unknown at this time, WMC reported.

Emergency crews are taking the child to Le Bonheur Children’s hospital.

There is no information available on the suspected shooter.

