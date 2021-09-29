Advertisement

Travis Mills Foundation to host plane pull event at Portland Jetport

By WMTW
Sep. 28, 2021
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Travis Mills Foundation is planning to host its second annual plane pull event at the Portland Jetport next month.

The Oct. 16 event is open to the public.

Teams will compete to see who can pull an 80-ton plane over the finish line in the fastest time.

Travis Mills will be on a team that includes other veterans who suffered service-related injuries.

The event will happen rain or shine and will include games, activities for children and food trucks.

