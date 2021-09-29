Scattered Showers & Cooler For Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds continue to increase across the region as an upper level low drops southwards out of Canada. This low will also help to produce some very scattered showers across parts of western & northern Maine. Best chance of any shower activity will stay over the mountains. With the clouds tonight, lows will remain on the warmer side with most locations dropping into the 40s.

For Thursday, expect a lot of cloud cover and a better chance of showers especially over parts of central & eastern Maine. The upper level low will center itself over the state and at the surface, another area of low pressure will move into the Canadian Maritimes. The combination of the two lows will help to produce areas of showers. Not much moisture is expected, but areas over the far north and east could see upwards of ½”. Highs will remain on the cool side with most locations staying in the 50s.

By Thursday night, lows will drop into the 40s and some higher elevations will see some lows near the freezing mark. With a few showers falling, some of these mountain tops could see a mix of rain & snow. The majority of locations though will have scattered showers in to Friday.

Both lows will slide to the east on Friday. This will continue to bring a few showers over far eastern areas. Rest of the region will have brightening skies and highs in the 50s & 60s. Saturday looks to be drier and brighter will highs still slightly below average in the 50s & 60s.

By Sunday & early next week is where there is a lot of uncertainty in terms of shower chances. There is an area of low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes heading for our direction. An area of high pressure to our north could slip southwards & bring us a dry first half of next week. For now, will bring the mention of showers into the first half of next week, but keep in mind this is still pretty uncertain.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with some scattered showers. Lows will be in the 40s with a NNW wind around 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Overcast skies with scattered showers for central & eastern areas. Highs will stay in the 50s. Winds out of the NW around 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing sunshine with showers exiting eastern locations. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 50s & 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

MONDAY: Scattered showers possible. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers possible. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

