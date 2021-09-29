Advertisement

Rayshaun Moore sentenced to 32 years for February, 2020 murder

Rayshaun Moore, 35, was arrested after police were called to a Harlow Street business in February.(Gray tv)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A judge has sentenced 36-year-old Rayshaun Moore to 32 years behind bars Wednesday.

Moore was convicted in court of murdering Demetrius Snow earlier this year.

Snow died as a result of stab wounds after an altercation outside a Bangor night club in February of last year.

On Wednesday during his sentencing hearing, the three sisters and mother of Demetrius Snow all testified.

All four of them say they forgive Moore, Snow’s mother, Sherri Snow said she hoped Moore still got the 48 year maximum sentence.

The judge said the sentencing came down to that he did not believe the murder was pre-meditated, something the state strongly argued against.

Moore did take a moment in court to apologize to the family of Demetrius Snow.

Moore and his defense are still appealing for a new trial.

