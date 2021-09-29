Rayshaun Moore sentenced to 32 years for Bangor murder

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A judge has sentenced 36-year-old Rayshaun Moore to 32 years behind bars Wednesday for a murder in Bangor last year.

Rayshaun Moore got into an altercation with 25-year-old Demetrius Snow outside a Bangor nightclub last year.

Snow died from his stab wounds.

During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Snow’s three sisters and mother gave emotional testimony ranging from asking the judge for the maximum 48-year-sentence, to offering forgiveness.

“The hardest thing I have to do is forgive you,” said Stephanie Snow, his sister.

“Rayshaun, what you did to my brother will not and never be right. You took a precious soul from this world. You have hurt his family and the people that loved him. Not only had you taken his life, not only have you damaged ours, but you have ruined yours and will have to live with what you’ve done for the rest of your life,” said Trinidy Snow, his sister.

“I’m going to miss the phone calls just to hear my son say, mom I love you. Rayshaun, was it really worth it? I want you to know that you have taken away a brother, an uncle, a son, and a nephew from our family,” said Sherri Snow, his mom.

Before the judge issued the sentence, Moore played a video from his 15-year-old son asking the court for leniency.

Moore also apologized to the family.

“I am truly remorseful of my part in that night in question. I would like to apologize. I am very sorry,” said Moore.

Ultimately, the judge decided on 32 years in prison, believing the murder was not premeditated but also factoring in Moore’s previous record of multiple assaults.

“Our recommendation is a bit higher than the judge. We felt that there was some element of premeditation. I respect it. It’s the court that finally makes that decision,” said Lisa Bogue, Assistant Attorney General.

“Pleased that the judge ultimately did not go with the 48 years that the state was asking for. 32 years, although it is not what we were hoping for, we believe it’s a fair sentence in this case,” said Hunter Tzovarres, defense attorney for Rayshaun Moore.

Rayshaun Moore and his defense are planning to appeal and get a new trial.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.