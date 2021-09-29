Advertisement

Public weighs in on Skowhegan bridge proposals

Many in attendance took issue with a proposal that would relocate a veterans park.
Many in attendance took issue with a proposal that would relocate a veterans park.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The town of Skowhegan held a public meeting tonight as the next step in its plans for a new bridge over the Kennebec River.

The Margaret Chase Smith Bridge handles 25,000 vehicles per day, including several trucks that a second bridge would re-route from downtown.

No one at the meeting opposed a new bridge, but the public was split on two proposals.

The option best at reducing traffic is the most expensive and would also involve the relocation of a veterans park.

Another choice would keep the park intact and is cheaper, but wouldn’t reduce as much traffic.

The public can vote in an online survey on whether or not to advance the project to its next step - environmental evaluation.

Officials say public opinion will play a large part in the report.

That survey is available at skowhegan.org. It will be open until October 13.

