Advertisement

Portland to require vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to attend events at city venues

By WMTW
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The city of Portland announced Tuesday that it will require people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or show a negative test in order to attend events at city venues.

The new rule includes events at Merrill Auditorium, the Portland Expo and Ocean Gateway.

Masks will also be required at the venues for anyone over the age of two.

City officials said the changes go into effect Oct. 4.

Accepted proof of vaccination includes the original vaccination card, a printed copy of the vaccination card, or a digital photograph of the vaccination card. The final dose of the vaccine must have been administered 14 days prior to the event start time.

Accepted proof of negative test includes a printed or digital copy of negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours prior to the event start time, or a printed or digital copy of negative COVID-19 rapid test within 12 hours prior to the event start time. Tests must be from an authorized provider, at-home test results will not be accepted

Officials said children under 12 do not have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of negative COVID-19 test, but they are required to wear a face mask.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash in Glenburn after vehicle hits house
Coronavirus
Maine CDC reports 1,010 cases, 8 new deaths
Auburn officer shoots man after report of woman being held against her will, police say
Auburn officer shoots man after report of woman being held against her will, police say
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2014, file photo, former first daughter Barbara Bush talks in Omaha,...
Former first daughter Barbara Bush gives birth to baby girl
Vaccine
You can get flu shot, COVID-19 vax at same time

Latest News

Travis Mills Foundation to host plane pulling fundraiser
Travis Mills Foundation to host plane pull event at Portland Jetport
3 Maine entrepreneurs compete at 'Big Gig Pitch Off'
3 Maine entrepreneurs compete in ‘Big Gig Pitch Off’
4th Annual Art of Ellsworth: Maine Craft Weekend
4th Annual Art of Ellsworth: Maine Craft Weekend starts Friday
Police lights.
State Police arrest woman after high-speed chase