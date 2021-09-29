Portland to require vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to attend events at city venues

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The city of Portland announced Tuesday that it will require people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or show a negative test in order to attend events at city venues.

The new rule includes events at Merrill Auditorium, the Portland Expo and Ocean Gateway.

Masks will also be required at the venues for anyone over the age of two.

City officials said the changes go into effect Oct. 4.

Accepted proof of vaccination includes the original vaccination card, a printed copy of the vaccination card, or a digital photograph of the vaccination card. The final dose of the vaccine must have been administered 14 days prior to the event start time.

Accepted proof of negative test includes a printed or digital copy of negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours prior to the event start time, or a printed or digital copy of negative COVID-19 rapid test within 12 hours prior to the event start time. Tests must be from an authorized provider, at-home test results will not be accepted

Officials said children under 12 do not have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of negative COVID-19 test, but they are required to wear a face mask.

