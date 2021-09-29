Advertisement

‘People are dying at a more frequent rate,’ NLH official on COVID patients

Northern Light Health officials are hopeful Maine has reached a plateau in COVID-19 cases.
Northern Light Health officials are hopeful Maine has reached a plateau in COVID-19 cases.(WHSV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health officials are hopeful Maine has reached a plateau in COVID-19 cases.

As of Thursday their hospitals were caring for 65 patients with coronavirus.

Those numbers along with weekly positivity testing rates are slightly down.

Dr. James Jarvis says the decrease comes at a cost.

“Unfortunately, some of that is due to the fact that we have had people who have died at a more frequent rate over the last week than we’ve seen before and that’s a tragedy,” said Jarvis. “We also know that many of those individuals who we reported on before, have recovered but are not yet ready to return home and therefore are still in our hospitals, because of the critical shortage of bed space in our long term care and skilled facilities, and so it’s really a two fold thing that’s kind of causing the issue around capacity around the state.”

Jarvis said that Maine has lagged about 2 weeks behind trends across the nation. Other states have seen a dip in cases and he is hopeful that is the case here too.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2014, file photo, former first daughter Barbara Bush talks in Omaha,...
Former first daughter Barbara Bush gives birth to baby girl
Deadly crash in Glenburn after vehicle hits house
Coronavirus
Maine CDC reports 1,010 cases, 8 new deaths
Police lights.
State Police arrest woman after high-speed chase
Vaccine
You can get flu shot, COVID-19 vax at same time

Latest News

Just under 93 percent of Northern Light Health employees are fully vaccinated for coronavirus..
Misinformation most common reason among NLH unvaccinated staff
Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Rayshaun Moore, 35, was arrested after police were called to a Harlow Street business in...
Rayshaun Moore sentenced to 32 years for February, 2020 murder
Memorial service being held Thursday in Bangor
Deputy Luke Gross memorial service details