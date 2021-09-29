‘People are dying at a more frequent rate,’ NLH official on COVID patients

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health officials are hopeful Maine has reached a plateau in COVID-19 cases.

As of Thursday their hospitals were caring for 65 patients with coronavirus.

Those numbers along with weekly positivity testing rates are slightly down.

Dr. James Jarvis says the decrease comes at a cost.

“Unfortunately, some of that is due to the fact that we have had people who have died at a more frequent rate over the last week than we’ve seen before and that’s a tragedy,” said Jarvis. “We also know that many of those individuals who we reported on before, have recovered but are not yet ready to return home and therefore are still in our hospitals, because of the critical shortage of bed space in our long term care and skilled facilities, and so it’s really a two fold thing that’s kind of causing the issue around capacity around the state.”

Jarvis said that Maine has lagged about 2 weeks behind trends across the nation. Other states have seen a dip in cases and he is hopeful that is the case here too.

