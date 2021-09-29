Advertisement

Misinformation most common reason among NLH unvaccinated staff

Just under 93 percent of Northern Light Health employees are fully vaccinated for coronavirus.
Just under 93 percent of Northern Light Health employees are fully vaccinated for coronavirus..(Live 5 News)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Just under 93% of Northern Light Health employees are fully vaccinated for coronavirus..

Officials say that so far 89 health care workers have resigned due vaccine mandates.

That is out of more than 12,000 employees.

Senior Vice President Paul Bolin says Northern Light officials is now working with the roughly 7% of employees who are unvaccinated to find out why they aren’t getting the shots.

“The common theme that I generally hear from staff who have questions, is either a very small subset who says I’m not getting vaccinated for philosophical or political reasons,” explained Senior VP Paul Bolin. “But most of the folks that have not been vaccinated have expressed some questions that, you know, we need to dispel some rumors and misinformation that continues to be out there through social media.”

He says the most common pieces of misinformation they try to dispel are about the “experimental” nature of the vaccine or impacts it could have on fetal cells.

