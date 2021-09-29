Advertisement

Maine Science Festival to return in 2022 with debut of “The Warming Sea”

The Maine Science Festival begins March 16th.
"The Warming Sea" will premiere on March 19, 2022 at the Collins Center for the Arts.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After canceling the last two years due to the pandemic, organizers of the Maine Science Festival are getting ready for an in-person festival in March.

On Wednesday organizers announced the headliner for the event - the premiere of The Warming Sea, performed by the Bangor Symphony Orchestra.

It’s a symphonic exploration of hope in the face of the climate crisis.

Bangor Symphony Orchestra Conductor and Producer, Lucas Richman, did research alongside scientists and experts in order for him to write the piece.

He also spoke with middle school students throughout Maine, who informed him on the crisis through their eyes.

Richman says in each meeting he had with students he left them with one question.

“What would be an important message for you and your generation and invariably each class came up with the word “hope.” That became the focal point for this piece and the piece prior to the anthem of “Hope Begins with Truth,” said Richman.

The Warming Sea will debut at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono on March 19th at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

More information on the 2022 Maine Science Festival can be found here.

