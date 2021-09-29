Maine lawmakers to have final say on redistricting proposal

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Legislature is reconvening to approve new congressional and legislative maps drawn up by a bipartisan commission.

Both chambers have to give two-thirds approval Wednesday for the new districts to become official.

A last-minute agreement on 35 state Senate districts avoided a potential court battle over the maps.

The panel voted 14-0 on the final part of the plan on Monday, which was the deadline.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.