Advertisement

Kennebec dam owner sues Maine agencies as saga continues

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine - The owner of four hydroelectric dams on the Kennebec River have sued two agencies on Monday alleging they improperly cooperated on fish passage regulations that impact the future of the dams and fish populations.

The Portland Press Herald reported Monday the lawsuit filed in Kennebec Superior Court is the latest brought by Brookfield Renewable Power, a subsidiary of a large Canadian company.

The lawsuit contends that the Department of Marine Resources improperly helped the Department of Environmental Protection draft fish passage policies.

Gov. Janet Mills’ called the lawsuit “meritless” on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2014, file photo, former first daughter Barbara Bush talks in Omaha,...
Former first daughter Barbara Bush gives birth to baby girl
Deadly crash in Glenburn after vehicle hits house
Coronavirus
Maine CDC reports 1,010 cases, 8 new deaths
Police lights.
State Police arrest woman after high-speed chase
Vaccine
You can get flu shot, COVID-19 vax at same time

Latest News

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
876 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Both chambers have to give two-thirds approval Wednesday for the new districts to become...
Maine lawmakers to have final say on redistricting proposal
Police said the boy was shot in the leg and was taken to Maine Medical Center to be treated.
Person shot near South Portland High School
Many in attendance took issue with a proposal that would relocate a veterans park.
Public weighs in on Skowhegan bridge proposals