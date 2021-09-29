Kennebec dam owner sues Maine agencies as saga continues

PORTLAND, Maine - The owner of four hydroelectric dams on the Kennebec River have sued two agencies on Monday alleging they improperly cooperated on fish passage regulations that impact the future of the dams and fish populations.

The Portland Press Herald reported Monday the lawsuit filed in Kennebec Superior Court is the latest brought by Brookfield Renewable Power, a subsidiary of a large Canadian company.

The lawsuit contends that the Department of Marine Resources improperly helped the Department of Environmental Protection draft fish passage policies.

Gov. Janet Mills’ called the lawsuit “meritless” on Tuesday.

