Former Black Bear and NFL tight end Matt Mulligan teaching in UMaine strength and conditioning role

Mulligan spent time on NFL practice squads and active rosters from 2008-2016
By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A new voice has been on the training ground for the UMaine football team, and it’s former Black Bear and NFL tight end Matt Mulligan.

Mulligan spent time on NFL practice squads and active rosters from 2008-2016.

Mulligan said he wants to lead by example even though players can buy into his message given his professional football experience.

“The bottom line is that they can see that I’m still embodying the things that I’m asking them to do. As far as the NFL goes, if you have the shield and have played for nine years, you’re listening to them because they’re at a place where you want to be,” said Mulligan, assistant sports performance coach.

Players said they’ve seen growth thanks to Mulligan’s leadership.

“He’s getting guys ready to go for not only practice, but lifting. He’s pushing guys further than I think we’ve ever been in our lives. My numbers for bench, squat, and deadlift are up at least 20 percent from three, four months ago,” said Mike Gerace, senior offensive lineman.

Mulligan’s showing the next crop of Black Bears what it takes to get to the NFL.

